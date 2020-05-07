Thursday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice start with fair skies and cool temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with south winds picking up through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s today. Tonight, chances for rain return to the forecast. A few thunderstorms are possible, especially north of I-20 by late evening with a much more likely chance for thunderstorms tomorrow morning moving north to south along a cold front. A few thunderstorms tomorrow could become strong to severe, especially in Deep East Texas during the afternoon. Rain will end by tomorrow evening with clearing skies into the weekend. Mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday with cooler than average temperatures in the lower to mid 70s and cool mornings dropping into the upper 40s. The quiet weather looks to continue into next week.