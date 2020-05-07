Tito’s Handmade Vodka donates hand sanitizer to Gregg County judge’s office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hand cleanser has become somewhat of a precious commodity lately, and there are a few distilleries that have retooled to make it.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka is one company that is doing just that. They recently provided free samples to county judges around the state. The bottles are clearly marked Hand Cleanser and do not drink since the consistency is a liquid not a gel.
“And they were asking the Texas Association of Counties if they could help, and one of the things they needed was hand sanitizers. And so Tito’s people down in Austin decided to make this hand sanitizer and donate it to the counties. And I think they sent a case to each one of the counties,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
According to Tito’s website they are making 24 tons of hand cleanser that, when available to the general public, will be free to the most in need in a given community.
