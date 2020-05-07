VIDEO: Lufkin officer’s dash, body cam capture high-speed chase involving fugitive, his arrest

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin police officer arrested a man who was wanted on numerous felony offenses after a high-speed chase that got up to speeds of more than 100 mph on Thursday.
Officer Seth Thompson’s in-car and body-worn cameras captured the chase and the foot pursuit that followed when Pedro Martinez Jr. bailed out of his car.
According to a post on the ACSO Facebook page, patrol deputies and a narcotics deputy got information Thursday about a possible location for a wanted man who had recently evaded law enforcement. A press release from the Lufkin Police Department said that LPD officers assisted in a manhunt for Martinez off of Brown Road and Harmony Hill Drive, but he got away.
The ACSO narcotics deputy staked out a residence on Martin Luther King Drive and spotted Martinez leaving in a silver BMW.
At that point, ACSO patrol deputies and Lufkin police officers tried to make a traffic stop on the BMW. However, Martinez kept going and actively evaded arrest.
“Martinez traveled onto Loop 287 at speeds over 100 mph before entering into the Fuller Springs Community,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the LPD press release, Martinez “brake checked” Thompson at one point as he exited onto Chestnut Street, causing a minor rear-end collision.
“Martinez continued to evade before coming to a stop on Mockingbird Trail and exiting the vehicle. Martinez then evaded deputies and officers on foot into a wooded area where he was Tased and taken into custody," the Facebook post stated.
The LPD press release stated that Thomspon was the one who ran Martinez down took him into custody.
“[Martinez] was wanted on multiple felony warrants including burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault, sexual assault, stalking, evading arrest or detention, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle among many other charges,” the Facebook post stated. “Martinez was taken to the ACSO Jail where he was booked in for those warrants, along with evading arrest with a vehicle.”
