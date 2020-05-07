WATCH: Native East Texan anime composer making global splash with COVID-19 project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mason Lieberman, a composer, musician and former East Texan, is making a global splash with a project he spearheaded with several internationally-renowned musicians that turns a beloved anime property into a major charitable outreach in the fight against COVID-19.
Check out East Texas Now’s interview with Lieberman about how the project came about and evolved and listen to his arrangement of ‘The Real Folk Blues’ from COWBOY BEBOP here.
