First Alert: Clearing out and cooling down as sunshine returns this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain showers and thunderstorms that blew through during the lunch hour have left the scene as drier air begins to make its way back into our part of the state.
Now that the front has cleared our area, northerly winds have resumed. These cool, northerly breezes will scour out the moisture and usher in a fresh batch of cool, dry air just in time for the all-important Mother’s Day weekend in East Texas.
Look for skies to clear out tonight, setting us up for a sun-filled, dry weekend throughout the Piney Woods as high pressure will dominate our weather landscape. It will also be noticeably cooler with chilly mornings giving way to mild and pleasant afternoons both Saturday and Sunday. We will be several degrees cooler than normal for this weekend, but it will feel great for any of your outdoor plans to treat mom.
Skies will remain fair-to-partly cloudy into early next week with a gradual warming trend ensuing as highs climb back into the middle 80’s. At the same time, an increase in low-level moisture from southerly winds will yield a 30% chance of isolated-to-widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms returning to our East Texas landscape as we get into the Tuesday through Thursday time frame of next week.
