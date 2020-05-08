First Alert: A spectacular Mother’s Day weekend on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Look for skies to clear out tonight, setting us up for a sun-filled, dry weekend throughout the Piney Woods as high pressure will dominate our weather landscape. It will also be noticeably cooler with chilly mornings giving way to mild and pleasant afternoons both Saturday and Sunday. We will be several degrees cooler than normal for this weekend, but it will feel great for any of your outdoor plans to treat mom.