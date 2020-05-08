Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! A cold front is currently marching south through East Texas and will continue its path through Deep East Texas throughout the middle part of the afternoon before finally pushing into the Texas Gulf Coast. Showers and storms continue to develop along the front and will be capable of some strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and pocket change hail. Skies will gradually clear out behind the front with some breezy northerly winds and will lead to a comfortable and sunny weekend with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoon highs ranging in the 70s. More sunshine on Monday before partly cloudy skies and scattered showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances look to be fairly spotty during the middle part of next week so not everyone will see this rain. Thursday looks to dry out with a bit more sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures continue their climb into the upper 80s by the second half of the next workweek.