Graduation plans for Martinsville ISD students announced

After considering multiple options, we have decided to schedule an in-person graduation ceremony at Martinsville High School on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM for our high school seniors. The ceremony will be conducted outdoors on the softball field. Specific restrictions and instructions will follow at some point in the near future. Attendance will be limited to graduates and immediate family members. Strict guidelines must be followed by the Department of State Health Services and the Texas Education Agency. In the event of inclement weather, the second opportunity for graduation will be 7:00 PM on the same day Saturday, May 30, 2020. In the event of further inclement weather, the third option will be on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Please hold these dates and times on your schedules. Also, please understand things are changing almost daily with regard to regulations for graduation ceremonies. Thank you for your patience as we determine the best way to celebrate this important milestone for our students.