Lufkin’s Caleb Berry heading into senior year with momentum on recruiting trail

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The weight room at Lufkin High School has been closed since mid-March but it hasn’t stopped the panther players from working out.
Just follow the team’s twitter page and you will see video after video of players getting in workouts. One of the more noticeable ones is junior running back Caleb Berry. Berry has been spotted on the field next to the team’s indoor facility and at his father’s gym. The gym is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. It allows Berry to get in work while practicing social distancing.
“I am not trying to fall behind,” Berry said. “Hopefully this season comes up soon and I am going to be ahead of a lot of people.”
Berry was a breakout player for the Lufkin Panthers in 2019. The junior led the running attack of the Pack and finished the year with 2nd-team All-District honors. With wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk Texas Tech bound this summer you can expect to see more production from Berry.
In his one year as a starter Berry has been getting noticed. As of the time this was written, Berry had 16 offers. Berry has offers from Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, Nevada, Southern Miss, Texas State, UNLV, UT-San Antonio,Illinois State, Sam Houston State and Washington offered him on his 18th birthday.
“I am glad that I was able to get this attention before the virus,” Berry said. “I have not been to any of the campuses. I have talked with the coaches and they have really just shown me around the campuses on the phone to just try to give me a look at how the school will look through the zoom call.”
Berry is not interested in pulling off the gas his senior year. The 16 offers are nice but he knows he could bring in more with more big time numbers.
“I am going to go 10-times harder through the season now that I have these offers,” berry said. “I got attention but I am just going to go harder.”
