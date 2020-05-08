Morning storms leave thousands without power

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) -Strong storms Friday morning have caused power outages in East Texas. These numbers are reported as of 9:15 a.m. Friday.
SWEPCO Reported outages:
Camp County 23
Cass County 637
Franklin County 177
Gregg County 1464
Harrison County 53
Panola County 130
Rusk County 748
Titus County 96
Upshur County 505
Wood County 119
Oncor reported outages:
Cherokee County 42
Wood County 133
Wood County Electric Cooperative reported outages:
Camp County 96
Franklin County 933
Hopkins County 506
Upshur County 41
Wood County 2675
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.