Morning storms leave thousands without power
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:53 AM

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) -Strong storms Friday morning have caused power outages in East Texas. These numbers are reported as of 9:15 a.m. Friday.

SWEPCO Reported outages:

Camp County 23

Cass County 637

Franklin County 177

Gregg County 1464

Harrison County 53

Panola County 130

Rusk County 748

Titus County 96

Upshur County 505

Wood County 119

Oncor reported outages:

Cherokee County 42

Wood County 133

Wood County Electric Cooperative reported outages:

Camp County 96

Franklin County 933

Hopkins County 506

Upshur County 41

Wood County 2675

