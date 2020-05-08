EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Thunderstorms are progressing southward into the far northern counties of East Texas this morning. Some of the storms are strong with small hail and gusty winds. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the northern half of East Texas through 10am this morning. Expect this line of storms to move from north to south across the area through the day today. Areas north of I-20 will see the last of the rain by midday, but areas of Deep East Texas will see the chance for strong storms this afternoon, ending this evening. Winds will be gusting up to 25 and 30 mph behind the cold front so even as clearing skies begin, it will still be a very windy day. Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast for the weekend with cooler than average temperatures. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s and afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. The next chance for rain will hold off until the middle of next week.