Spotlight on East Texan Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs during 2020 NFL season

The Chiefs have won four-straight AFC West crowns. To win a fifth means they will have to play a tough division slate with three of the first four coming on the road. Mahomes will have multiple chances to grow his legend in prime time with the Chiefs playing in five prime time games. They include two Thursday night games, versus the Texans and Bills. The marquee game between Jackson and Mahomes will take place on Monday night football. Their two final prime time games will both be road tests on Sunday night football against the Broncos and the new Las Vegas Raider.