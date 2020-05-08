Suspect in Lake Nacogdoches jet ski incident that injured 10-year-old now in custody

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County game warden has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a jet ski incident that seriously injured a 10-year-old child on Wednesday.
Michael James Dean Ries, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department charge of boat accident causing death or serious bodily injury, which is the equivalent of a third-degree felony.
No bond amount was listed for Ries’ charge on the Nacogdoches County Jail website.
According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden Randy Stovall, Ries fled the scene after the jet ski he was operating on Lake Nacogdoches struck the 10-year-old victim at about 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday. In addition to the game wardens, Nacogdoches police officers also responded to the scene.
MES personnel took the child to Nacogdoches Medical Center. The victim was later airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.
During the course of the investigation by the Texas game wardens and area law enforcement personnel, it was determined that an operator of a jet ski had struck the child near the bank and then fled the scene. Law enforcement personnel later found the abandoned jet ski on the west side of the lake.
Stovall said law enforcement officers searched for Ries for quite a while. Then when the game wardens obtained a warrant for Ries they found him hiding in a wooded area behind his home in Central Heights on Thursday and arrested him.
Stovall said that the 10-year-old victim was reported to be in stable condition and “making progress.”
