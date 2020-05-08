WEBXTRA: Woman leaves rehab center converted to COVID-19 unit at Nacogdoches hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Bomar Rehab Center has a COVID-19 positive wing located inside Nacogdoches Memorial Health for patients to receive additional physical therapy and other health treatments.
Toyia Urbaniak says that this unit is helpful for COVID-19 positive patients who are no longer sick enough to be in ICU but too sick to go home. They need therapy too, in order to be strong enough to go home to continue recovering.
Irma Brown, who has COVID-19, came in about a week ago and could barely speak/had breathing troubles. Today, she was released from the Bomar Covid Unit (wing) in Nacogdoches Memorial Health.
