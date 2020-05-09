Late former Nacogdoches mayor’s vintage WWII aircraft starts its journey to new home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Bob Dunn did a lot of things during his life. He served as mayor of Nacogdoches, city commissioner, and county judge. He was also an experienced pilot and had his own PT-19 plane.
Now about eight months after his death, his plane has started its journey to a new home.
Bob Dunn’s PT-19, a World War II vintage aircraft, has been a part of the Nacogdoches community since the 1970s.
“We used to fly this airplane to airshows,” said Dennis Jones a friend of Dunn. “He flew in air shows all over this part of the country. Within 300 miles, if there was an air show going on, Bob was probably there."
Today, family and friends saw the PT-19 plane fly over Nacogdoches for the last time.
“You get a lump in your throat when you look at it and start seeing it go,” said Newel Holland, another of Dunn’s friends.
Officials say that the aircraft's new home will be in Madison, Mississippi with the Commemorative Air Force.
“Everybody in town knows about this airplane, and everybody really hates to see if go, but they realize a good place for it is to go to Mississippi,” Holland added.
Frank Garletts is one of the pilots who is flying the plane out. He said the plane is in good condition, and once it gets to Mississippi, they will train other pilots.
“We will train pilots to certify them for insurance and for knowledge-based reasons. The airplane, you have to hand crank it, so we’re going to have to teach people how to hand crank it,” Garletts explained. “You know, so they can fly the aircraft in the future. That is what we are looking forward to - flying it around, taking it to air shows and just showing it off."
Although the PT-19 aircraft is gone, Jones said its spirit will live on.
“And it’s just going to keep on going”, Jones expressed.
Officials say an unusual fact about Dunn’s PT-19 aircraft is that the body of the plane is made of welded steel tubing and the rest of it, like the wings and control surfaces are made of wood.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.