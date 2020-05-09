Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CITY WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Dallas furloughs city workers after virus crushes finances
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas city officials say they are furloughing about 500 employees for 2 1/2 months after the economic crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic decimated city finances. In a letter sent Friday to employees, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the economic shutdown imposed by the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, is expected to cause a $25 million budget shortfall this year. He said the pandemic also is expected to cause a budget shortfall in the next budget year of $73 million to $134 million. The furlough is to run from next Wednesday through July 31.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-SALON
Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders
DALLAS (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says his first haircut in three months was at Dallas salon whose owner was put in jail this week for violating emergency health orders and keeping her business open. Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at Salon à la Mode one day after owner Shelley Luther was released from jail. Luther had been behind bars for less than 48 hours after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in prison for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to remain open. Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salon could reopen in Texas.
BORDER WALL-TEXAS
US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected. Caddell Construction Company, based in Montgomery, Alabama, won the contract to build 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas, a city of 260,000 people on the Rio Grande, the river that runs between Texas and Mexico.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after 'violent struggle'
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man was fatally shot after he became involved in a “violent struggle" with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says the 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday. After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But police say a struggle ensued in which the suspect grabbed the officer's stun gun. Slinkard says the suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice.
MAN HIT ON RUNWAY
Jetliner hits and kills man on Texas airport runway
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport. Authorities say it happened Thursday night at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas reported seeing a person on the runway shortly after touching down at 8:12 p.m. The driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body. Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says the man was not authorized to be on the runway at the time. Officials haven't released his identity or said if he was an airport employee.
PRIEST-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
San Antonio-area priest removed after misconduct allegations
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been removed from the pastorate of a suburban San Antonio church after the archdiocese received two allegations of sexual misconduct. The San Antonio archdiocese says Monsignor Carlos Davalos has been removed as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes and suspended from the ministry pending an investigation. In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller said Davalos is accused of sending sexually inappropriate texts to an adult parishioner earlier this year and sexually inappropriate comments to a minor in 2013. Davalos has declined comment.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT
House Democrats ask 5 companies to return coronavirus aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are demanding that companies return federal dollars that they say were intended for smaller businesses. A Democratic-led subcommittee overseeing coronavirus aid on Friday sent letters to five companies as its first official action. The panel said the companies received loans of $10 million and should not have taken them. That's because all the companies are public, have more than 600 employees and have a stock market value of more than $25 million. Republicans did not sign the letters and criticized them as harassing businesses. Almost 50 public companies have already pledged to return coronavirus money to the government.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON
Trump 'not sure we even have a choice' on reopening states
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s not sure “that we even have a choice” when it comes to states reopening. On Thursday, he was praising another Republican governor for rolling back state coronavirus restrictions despite failing to meet the administration’s recommended benchmarks. Trump welcomed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the White House. ” Abbott’s visit comes as he faces mounting pressure back home to reboot the Texas economy at a faster pace, even as cases in his state are on the upswing.
VENEZUELA
Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has ordered the arrest of a former Green Beret and two opposition leaders living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicolás Maduro from power. Tarek William Saab said Friday Venezuela will seek the capture of Jordan Goudreau, a military veteran who has claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as Juan José Rendón and Sergio Vergara, two U.S.-based aides to opposition leader Juan Guaidó. U.S. law enforcement is investigating Goudreau, though it remains unclear if he will charged.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEXICO
3 nurses strangled in Mexico; border mayor gets coronavirus
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three sisters who worked in Mexico’s government hospital system have been found murdered by strangling. The announcement Friday by authorities in the northern border state of Coahuila is stirring new alarm in Mexico, where attacks on health care workers have occurred across the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Two of the sisters were nurses and the third was a hospital administrator, but there is no immediate evidence that Thursday's attack was related to their work. Meanwhile, the mayor of the border city of Ciudad Juarez announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayor Armando Cabada says he has no symptoms, but Chihuahua state's governor says he is self-isolating due to contacts with Cabada.