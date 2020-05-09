A Mark in History: Hotel Wiley in downtown Garrison

GARRISON, Texas (KLTV) -On the north side of Nacogdoches County is the small East Texas town of Garrison, which was founded in the 1880s. It was a classic railroad town with a hotel that sits there today. It is this week’s subject for A Mark in Texas History.
Hotel Wiley was in full operation by about 1900. It hosted railroad and telephone workers, along with traveling salesmen and locals who enjoyed Mattie Wiley’s family-style meals. At one time, the hotel had about 38 rooms, including a two-story annex which was later removed.
The venue today is used to host meetings, receptions, reunions, and more. Every first Friday of the month, the Garrison Heritage Society will serve you up chicken and dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and homemade pie for 10 dollars.
The Hotel Wiley was designated a Texas Historical Marker in 1999. It boasts a fine example of an early 20th-century railroad hotel, exhibiting Queen Anne-style influences in its roof, spindle work, and a wraparound porch.
If you’re traveling down Highway 59 today, you can’t miss the Hotel Wiley in downtown Garrison. It’s on the east side of the railroad tracks just across from the square.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.