Mobile COVID-19 testing to be offered in several East Texas cities on Monday, Tuesday

Testing set to be conducted in Tyler and Longview on Tuesday

A sample for COVID-19 testing is collected at a drive-thru testing site at First Baptist Church in Carthage. (Source: Bob Hallmark/KLTV)
By Blake Holland | May 10, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 10:15 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in several East Texas cities on Monday and Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Testing will be offered at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday, May 11. The test swabs will be processed at a lab other than the collection site, according to the state.

  • Gilmer: 1218 US Highway 271 North (Civic Center)
  • Mineola: 1150 North Newsom Street (Civic Center)
  • Mt. Enterprise: 210 North Railroad Avenue (First Baptist Church) 
  • Alto: 595 Marcus Street (The River Church) 

Testing at the following locations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Livingston: 1017 US Highway 59 North (Polk County Commerce Center)
  • Woodville: 201 Veterans Way (Tyler County Extension Agency/EOC)

Mobile testing sites will also be offered on Tuesday, May 12 in Tyler at the East Texas State Fairgrounds and in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must register ahead of time at TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400. You will be screened for symptoms. Tests are conducted by appointment only.

Patients will be screened for the following symptoms:

  • Fever/chills
  • Cough (dry or productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Nasal congestion
  • Loss of taste and/or smell

