Nacogdoches Historic Sites observing Historic Preservation month

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - May is Historic Preservation Month. While some Nacogdoches historic sites are much quieter because of COVID-19, the staff are still preserving artifacts.
The City of Nacogdoches Historic Sites Department is responsible for four historic houses and several historic properties in Nacogdoches. Springtime is normally busy with school tours, spring break guests, and lots of educational experiences but with everything shut down, they’ve had to adapt.
“It’s been a lot of creative content put online, either through web pages, Facebook, Instagram. Trying to do polls, get people engaged,” said Jessica Sowell, the assistant historic sites manager.
With less foot traffic, staff has been able to take on tasks that can be more difficult with tours coming through.
“We've been cleaning the smokehouse, which gets you really muddy and makes it really hard to give a tour, so we did that,” Sowell said. “We’ve been painting the inside of the buildings that have needed to be painted. We’re working with collections that need to be re-photographed, cleaned, rotated around in cases.”
Their current preservation project, which is about 20 years in the making, is restoring the Zion Hill Baptist Church.
“It’s a 1914 African American church. It’s a huge, white, three-story building that’s gorgeous,” Sowell said. “It’s one of the oldest African American churches in East Texas. It was designed by Diedrich Rulfs, it had a congregation in that building from 1940 till the 1980s.”
Sowell said it’s important to preserve these sites, especially for educating younger generations and maintaining proof that the locations exist.
“They can read about it all day long, but when we bring them out here and they get to smell the rosemary, they get to play in the blacksmith shop, they get to walk around the actual site, it really brings it alive,” Sowell said.
While you can’t go on tours now, the historic sites department has been participating in the ‘This Place Matters’ campaign.
You can follow along on social media with the hashtag, #ThisPlaceMatters. They will highlight the city’s historic sites and you can share photos too.
