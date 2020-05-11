COVID-19 precautions encouraged at Nacogdoches ISD construction job sites

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Work progresses at several construction job sites funded by a $77.9 million bond approved in 2018. The work is important, so no one wants delays caused by COVID-19.
The future entrance into the new Carpenter Elementary School in Nacogdoches is an observation spot to watch construction crews placing electrical and water infrastructure.
The task at hand may keep workers well apart from one another.
The district's plant services director Ralph LaRue would like to think their actions reflect an awareness about social distancing.
LaRue advises to them, "Don't get right up next to your co-worker. Let them do their part of the job and then you come behind them a little bit."
LaRue not only monitors Carpenter Elementary but also expansion of the transportation center and site prep for the district’s new Career and Technical Education facility, both located adjacent to Nacogdoches High School.
“At this point, the majority of the sites are all outdoors, wide open, lot of fresh air, so social distancing isn’t that big of a deal if you’re in a bulldozer or on a machine you’re safe,” said LaRue.
Indoor work will start soon at the transportation center. Interior renovations began today at the district's future administration building.
"We really don't want to take anything home with us. We don't want to infect our homes. It's not a big deal to tell them to wear a mask or the easiest thing to do is just social distance."
Accounts from trade organizations on the topic say social distancing, handwashing, and the use of masks are difficult on a construction job site. A challenge for sure, but according to health workers, not as difficult as recovering from a potentially deadly virus.
