DPS identifies trooper injured in wreck Saturday, driver of vehicle who struck him

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 9, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on State Highway 94, just west of Lufkin.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup is identified as 51-year-old Dale Levy Jr. from Lufkin. Levy was not injured during the crash.
The Trooper is identified as 45-year-old Randall Noe from Lufkin. Noe was treated for minor injuries at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin and released.
The preliminary information indicates the Trooper was outside of his marked patrol vehicle— with emergency lights activated—attempting to stop a motorist for an offense. The vehicle that struck the Trooper had reportedly reduced its speed before the collision occurred. The driver, now identified as Levy, stopped at the scene of the crash until first responders arrived. An ambulance transported Trooper Noe to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin.
This is an ongoing investigation, and further information is not available for release.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.