Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin reopens many exhibits on limited basis

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo reopened its doors to the public Monday on a limited basis. Like many other businesses in East Texas, the zoo was ordered to close its doors in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson said the zoo will temporarily have reduced hours while it remains to be seen what impact COVID-19 will have as businesses reopen. The zoo’s new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last guest being admitted at 3:30 p.m.
All buildings, except restrooms, will be closed and guests will be limited to outdoor spaces and exhibits. The zoo will also limit groups to people living in the same household. Groups must also maintain a 6-foot distance from other family groups, per CDC recommendations.
General admission rates will apply. Crews will frequently sanitize restrooms and touchable surfaces throughout the zoo and again after the zoo closes, a zoo spokesperson said. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all visitors.
“We hope everyone will be able to enjoy the zoo and be safe while these measures are in place. During this time operational conditions will be subject change depending on any currently developing situation. The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is always our top priority."
