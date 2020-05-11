ETN Interview: Feed the Frontlines Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When COVID-19 made its way into East Texas, two women from Longview wanted to do something to help.
As a result, Daphne Stewart and Lauren Owens started Feed the Frontlines - Longview after they were inspired by a friend in the Dallas area who is doing the same thing. They gather donations to buy meals from local restaurants. Then, those meals are given free of charge to people in the community that are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic - doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, and first responders.
Since Stewart and Owens started Feed the Frontlines - Longview, they have provided more than 1,500 free meals to people working on the front lines.
In addition to helping to feed the folks on the frontlines of the COVID-19 effort, it also helps support local restaurants.
