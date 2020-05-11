First Alert: Increasing clouds, rain chances for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have had a great stretch of weather in East Texas and much of it has been due to the dry air, low humidity, and sunny skies.
Our weather will be undergoing a makeover, however, starting tonight when clouds will be on the increase across the Piney Woods. Lows will be pleasant, but not as cool as recent nights as we drop into the upper 50’s to near 60.
A passing upper level disturbance will bring us a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The better rain chances will be west of our KTRE viewing area, but a few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible as we head into the afternoon hours. Outside of any rainfall, it will be mostly cloudy and noticeably more humid with highs in the lower 80’s.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the week, with peeks of sunshine to go along with warm, humid, and breezy conditions. Lows will be near 70 with highs in the lower-to-middle 80’s.
We will have a 20% chance of isolated showers in play on Wednesday before they jump up to 30% on Thursday and Friday as a few scattered showers will be possible each day.
Rain chances will ratchet up significantly this weekend to 60% on Saturday and 70% on Sunday as a slow-moving low-pressure system develops and meanders over the state this next weekend.
Our rainfall potential will be in the one-to-three inch range from now through this time next week as we settle into a more unsettled weather pattern.
