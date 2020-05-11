First Alert: Scattered showers and thunderstorms on the menu for Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A shift in the weather pattern will bring back more clouds, humidity, and rain chances to our part of the state in the days ahead.
A passing upper level disturbance will bring us a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Some of the stronger cells may produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Outside of any rainfall, it will be mostly cloudy and noticeably more humid with highs in the lower 80’s.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the week, with peeks of sunshine to go along with warm, humid, and breezy conditions. Lows will be near 70 with highs in the lower-to-middle 80’s. Needless to say, it will feel more like May this week as we get back to warm and humid conditions.
We will have a 20% chance of isolated showers in play on Wednesday before they jump up to 30% on Thursday and Friday as a few scattered showers will be possible each day.
Rain chances will ratchet up significantly this weekend to 60% on Saturday and 70% on Sunday as a slow-moving low-pressure system develops and meanders over the state this next weekend. That should keep lots of clouds and wet weather in the forecast, a far cry from the weather we have seen the past few weekends.
Our rainfall potential will be in the one-to-three inch range from now through this time next week as we settle into a more wet and unsettled weather pattern.
Our severe weather threat looks meager at this time, but we are in May, so we will keep you updated on that severe weather potential, should that change for us in East Texas.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.