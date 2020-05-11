Gov. Abbott orders testing for all nursing residents, staff in Texas

AUSTIN Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to test 100 percent of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes. The Governor instructed HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS to develop and implement a plan based on the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx.