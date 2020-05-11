Mom’s Diner in Lufkin to close temporarily after employee is tested for COVID-19

By Gary Bass | May 11, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 10:16 AM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An employee at Mom’s Diner in Lufkin who had flu-like symptoms has been tested for COVID-19, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. As a result, Mom’s Diner will be closed today and Tuesday.

The results from the employee’s COVID-19 test are expected to be available on Tuesday, the Facebook post stated.

“To our valued customers, friends, family, and all the blurred lines in between: We feel it’s our responsibility to let you know,” the Facebook post stated. “A Mom’s employee with flu-like symptoms has been tested for COVID-19.

The Facebook post the restaurant’s customers to remember several things. They include:

· The virus cannot be transmitted through food.

· This employee had zero contact with customers and limited contact with food preparation.

· “We sanitize and sanitize and then sanitize some more.”

‘We are praying for a negative result,” the Facebook post stated. “We are prepared to take the necessary steps if the result is positive. We will keep you posted.”

