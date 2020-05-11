Shot Clock in Texas high school basketball still a no-go

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There will be no shot clock coming to Texas High School basketball for the foreseeable future.
The National Federation of State High Schools Association voted down a proposal on Monday that would bring a nation-wide shot clock requirement. With the UIL following the rules of NFHS the idea will be just that for the coming years.
“Information was given to the Basketball Rules Committee that shared the votes in individual states on how coaches and officials voted in support of or non-support of the shot clock rule,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “The conversation among the committee members explored the pros and cons of enacting the proposal as a rule for all states and likewise for state adoption. The committee will continue to explore the shot clock issue.”
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Tenaha Head Coach Greg Jenkins to get his opinion on the ongoing debate of the shot clock. The video can be viewed at the top of the story.
