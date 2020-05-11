WEBXTRA: Nathan Bain discusses jersey being sent to basketball Hall of Fame

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nathan Bain's senior year was full of emotion from beginning to end.
His final year at Stephen F. Austin started with him separated from his family who were cleaning up after Hurricane Dorian leveled their home in the Bahamas. His year ended with SFA packing up his No. 23 jersey and sending it to the The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Bain about how special this year has been.
His SFA team went 28-3 on the year with their biggest win coming November 26, 2019 against No.1 Duke. Bain was the hero, hitting the game winning shot with 0.02 left on the clock in overtime.
After that game, a GoFundMe page set up to help his family brought in over $150,000. After the game, the Basketball Hall of Fame reached out to SFA and asked for anything they could send at the end of the season to honor one of the biggest upsets ever in NCAA history. Coach Keller agreed and Bain’s jersey along with some shoes were sent up to Massachusetts.
