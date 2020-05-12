Big Thicket National Preserve modifies current operations

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Big Thicket National Preserve, our operational approach will be to examine and regularly monitor each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and staff workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers. A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.