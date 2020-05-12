First Alert: Scattered downpours possible the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A passing upper level disturbance will keep a 40% chance of scattered downpours in play this evening as rain in southeast Texas moves into our part of the state. Outside of any rain, it will be mild as overnight lows drop into the upper 60’s.
Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies to go along with a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon hours as a remnant disturbance combines with increasing moisture to give us some of those scattered downpours.
Rain chances will then go up to 40% on Thursday as more pockets of rain look to develop in East Texas, mainly after lunch time and extending into the afternoon hours.
Outside of the rain, it will be warm and humid as highs the next few days will be in the lower-to-middle 80’s.
Rain chances will ratchet up significantly this weekend to 70% on both Saturday and Sunday as a slow-moving low-pressure system develops and meanders over the state this next weekend. That should keep lots of clouds and wet weather in the forecast, a far cry from the weather we have seen the past few weekends.
Our rainfall potential will be in the two-to-three inch range from now through this time next week as we settle into a more wet and unsettled weather pattern.
