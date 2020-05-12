Food a popular way to say thank you to health care workers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - And the move to show health care workers gratitude through food continues.
On Tuesday at Nacogdoches Medical Center about 250 hospital employees were treated to lunch by Happy At Home Health Care.
Hamburgers served up by a clown brought smiles to nurses and doctors. That’s the bonus to the meal that can help them through the day.
For weeks, restaurants and groups have offered free lunches at many hospitals throughout East Texas as a way to say thank you for the job they do during difficult times.
