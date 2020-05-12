Tuesday’s Weather: Chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy and mild this morning with winds out of the southeast. Those winds will pick up and become breeze again today. Showers and thunderstorms this morning that have developed west of the area could move into East Texas if they hold together. The best chance for rain in the first half of the day will be in the northern half of East Texas. More showers and thundershowers are expected to develop closer to East Texas this afternoon and could bring showers into the area through the evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s today and warm into the mid 80s by the end of the work week. The unsettled weather pattern will continue all week with at least a slight chance for rain every day. Chances for rain will become more likely headed into the weekend.