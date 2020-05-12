WATCH: Coyote chases roadrunner in scene straight out of Looney Tunes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It didn’t end with an explosion, someone falling off a cliff or getting hit by an anvil, but the video still went viral.
Michael Thomas Bogan recently tweeted out a video of a coyote chasing a roadrunner in the Santa Cruz River in Tucson.
Bogan, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment, said he’s seen plenty of coyotes and roadrunner on the river.
Staying true to the Looney Tunes formula, the roadrunner did get away.
