WEBXTRA: Lufkin mayor announces proclamation for National Salvation Army Week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown announced a proclamation for National Salvation Army Week.
Officials say the need for assistance in Angelina County has increased and it is necessary for the community to come together.
Brown and several volunteers served food. The Salvation Army served lunch today and volunteers will be serving again at dinner from 4 to 5 p.m. KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by the drive-thru food distribution at the Salvation Army in Lufkin.
