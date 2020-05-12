WEBXTRA: Lufkin mayor announces proclamation for National Salvation Army Week

By T'Ebonie Tanner | May 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 2:14 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today, Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown announced a proclamation for National Salvation Army Week.

Officials say the need for assistance in Angelina County has increased and it is necessary for the community to come together.

Brown and several volunteers served food. The Salvation Army served lunch today and volunteers will be serving again at dinner from 4 to 5 p.m. KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by the drive-thru food distribution at the Salvation Army in Lufkin.

