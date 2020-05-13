AG Paxton warns Texas’ largest counties about unlawful COVID-19 orders

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - Attorney General Ken Paxton issued letters to three Texas counties and two mayors Tuesday warning that some requirements in their local public health orders are unlawful and can confuse law-abiding citizens.
Letters were sent to Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties and to the mayors of San Antonio and Austin.
Some of the unlawful requirements include tracking customers who visit certain restaurants, penalties for not wearing masks, shelter-in-place demands and criminal penalties for violating state or local health orders.
Read the letter to Dallas County here.
The press release can be found below:
AG Paxton Warns County Judges and Local Officials on Unlawful COVID-19 Orders
AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued letters to three Texas counties (Dallas, Bexar, and Travis) and two mayors (San Antonio and Austin), warning that some requirements in their local public health orders are unlawful and can confuse law-abiding citizens. These unlawful and unenforceable requirements include strict and unconstitutional demands for houses of worship, unnecessary and onerous restrictions on allowing essential services to operate, such as tracking customers who visit certain restaurants, penalties for not wearing masks, shelter-in-place demands, criminal penalties for violating state or local health orders, and failing to differentiate between recommendations and mandates.
“Unfortunately, a few Texas counties and cities seem to have confused recommendations with requirements and have grossly exceeded state law to impose their own will on private citizens and businesses. These letters seek to avoid any public confusion as we reopen the state,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I trust that local officials will act quickly to correct any orders that unlawfully conflict with Texas law and Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.