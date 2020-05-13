Covid-19 mobile testing returns to Angelina County Thursday of this week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Dept. of State Health Services, Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas Medical Task Force has partnered to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Texas using mobile testing sites.
These tests will be available to Angelina County residents Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center (601 N. Second St.). ALL Tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for the test.
Please call the call center number 512-883-2400 or visit the web site at https://txcovidtest.org to register... again, all testing must be scheduled in advance.
There is NO costs for the tests at these sites. The test procedure will be a nasal swab.
To be eligible for testing you must have ONE or more symptoms of COVID-19 for testing.
Symptoms include:
· Fever and/or chills
· Sore throat
· Cough (dry or productive)
· Headaches
· Fatigue
· Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
· Body aches/muscle or joint pain
· Nasal congestion
· Loss of taste and/or smell
· Shortness of breath
