First Alert: Daily downpours will remain in place as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms bubble up this afternoon in the Piney Woods, offering a few lawns and gardens a quick drink of water.
Any ongoing precipitation will fade quickly once the sun sets below the western horizon shortly after eight o’clock this evening.
This will give way to a mostly cloudy and humid night with overnight lows hovering around the 70-degree mark.
Rain chances will remain at 40% on Thursday and Friday as deeper moisture combines with daytime heating to give us some of those scattered downpours throughout the Piney Woods.
Outside of the rain, it will be warm and humid as highs the next few days will be in the lower-to-middle 80’s.
Rain chances will then ratchet up significantly this weekend to 70% on both Saturday and Sunday as a slow-moving low-pressure system develops and meanders over the state. That should keep lots of clouds and wet weather in the forecast as we flip the script from previous weekends.
It should be noted that some of the rainfall this weekend could be locally heavy in a few spots, as we are forecasting two-to-four inches on average. Isolated, higher amounts will certainly be possible due to the slow-moving nature of this system.
Once this meandering low-pressure system moves out by early next week, high pressure will build in behind it, leading to more sunshine and drier weather returning for the middle of next week.
