First COVID-19 patient at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital now at home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cheering and applause are the sounds every hospitalized COVID-19 patient long to hear. Laverne Kimbro received such a surprise ovation Tuesday after spending seven weeks in the hospital.
"It was so exciting," recalled Kimbro from her Nacogdoches home.
Staff lined the hallway, the theme from the movie Rocky was playing and Kimbro waved to each cheering employee.
The COVID-19 survivor, weakness in-breath, thanks Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for fighting for her life. She remains positive for COVID-19, but according to Kimbro, her doctors say she’s well enough to continue her recovery at home.
“I just thank God for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. They have so much generosity, compassion, love, hospitality, and I would like to give them an A-plus."
The retired educator of 52 years had a lot to teach medical staff. They had never, ever seen COVID-19 until Mrs. Kimbro was admitted.
“The first time I was fearful, then I held onto my faith," said Kimbro with emotion. “I went to ICU and the reason I was in ICU they didn’t have any patients. I was on a ventilator.”
A trying time for the family.
“The first couple of weeks it was very scary for my family and I,” said Robert Kimbro, one of two sons. “Particularly when she was on the ventilator for about five days and we were praying that God bring her thru.”
Little did anyone know that Kimbro would be the first of over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases, so far, in Nacogdoches County.
Mrs. Kimbro's advice to others is straightforward.
“And this here is nothing to play with. It’s very serious."
Kimbro doesn’t know where she contracted the virus. An outbreak did occur among her church family whom she holds in high regard for their support.
This survivor can take some of the credit too.
"I was a fighter and I knew I was going survive," said Kimbro with confidence.
Researchers report COVID-19 kills an estimated 13% of patients 80 and older, compared to just over 1% of those in their 50s.
Kimbro didn’t share her age but says she will do just fine now that she’s sleeping in her own bed.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.