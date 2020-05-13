Former ‘Jack John Franklin-Myers ready for a comeback season with the Jets

“Coming from a small school, people don’t understand,” Franklin-Myers told SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey in a Facebook Live on Wednesday. “They don’t understand the opportunity and at the end of the day all you ask for is an opportunity. It was something you dream about. It is something that I am not proud of because it is not that hard to do. What is hard is here I am in my third year and they just got a new draft class in so, ‘Who is here to replace me? Who am I fighting for a position with?' That obviously was the highlight of my life being drafted in the fourth round but as you see things didn’t work out in LA. I appreciate that moment but at the same time I don’t think I will be completely happy until I retire and I have done everything I want to do with football."