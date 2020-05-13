Gov. Abbott: COVID-19 Disaster Declaration extended for all Texas counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 Disaster Declaration has been renewed state-wide by Governor Greg Abbott.
The order was issued Tuesday afternoon stating, “the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in Texas.”
Tuesday night, Abbott said on Twitter, “this provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
The renewed Disaster Declaration, originally issued on March 13, does not specify how long it will remain active.
