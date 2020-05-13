Roadwork for the week of May 11

US 69 Widening Project through Wells• Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.• Cost: $17.6 million• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020The contractor is scheduled to continue cleanup activities and striping operations on the south end of the project using daily lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.