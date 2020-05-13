San Augustine moving forward with facility updates during COVID-19 shutdown

San Augustine, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine ISD is moving forward with several upgrades to their athletic facilities.
The upgrades come after a tornado caused damage to the facilities as well as part of the high school last April.
“We had to replace stuff ta the baseball field which is still a work in progress,” Athletic Director Mary Murr said. “At the Rock gym we had to put a new roof on it and redo the inside. With football we had to put a new roof on the press box and check the stands for structural integrity because there was some movement. Then on the track we had damge so we had it resealed.”
The repairs to the rock gym will bring it almost back to the classic look it had in the 1930s.
“Our historical society had already been working on raising some funds to help before this,” Murr said. “It has that Hoosiers feeling. It has the pillars going up in the stands. People sit on the wood bleachers. The teams sit on the insets cut into the walls. it is unique so to save it is special.”
Over at the baseball facility the district rebuilt the outfield fence and is working on a new concrete slab around the seating areas that will make it better for fans. They also added two new bullpen areas on the home side, a batting cage on the home side and a bull pen on the visitor side. They expanded the dugout for the Wolves to also include a dressing room which will keep the team from having to get ready across the highway at the field house.
“Senior classes all over got the short end of the stick with COVID-19,” Murr said. “We had the best team since I have been here. It is just a shame. It is not just baseball; track and all the seniors missing out of their spring. We are going to support our kids and have a graduation soon and send them off the best way we can. I need to brag on our superintendent, Dr. Liepman. She has done some great things leading us through this COVID-19. She did the virtual education and it was a great bonus to our kids. I give all the credit to her.”
