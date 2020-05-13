SFA Women’s Bowling among 10 national championship teams to earn NCAA academic honor

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Women’s Bowling program is leading the way for athletics and academics.
Tuesday, the NCAA released information on teams receiving “Public Recognition Awards” for 2020.
According to the organization, “the NCAA recognized nearly 1,400 Division I programs from 326 schools for academic excellence after they scored in the top 10% of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR) results.”
Of those teams, the NCAA noted 10 of them also won championships last year. That includes SFA Bowling following their 2019 title win in Wickliffe, Ohio.
Their company on the short list includes: Clemson football (Football Bowl Subdivision); Colorado women’s cross country; Columbia men’s and women’s fencing; Oklahoma women’s gymnastics; Stanford men’s golf and women’s water polo; Texas men’s tennis; and UCLA beach volleyball.
No official word has been released from NCAA officials on when collegiate sports will resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.