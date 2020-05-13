Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We are currently smack dab in the middle of an active but typical spring time weather pattern as showers and isolated thundershowers have already begun to develop in East Texas this morning. These pop up showers and thundershowers will continue to be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening before skies mostly dry out overnight. Winds from the south will be breezy again today at 10-15 miles per hour and afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the lower to middle 80s for highs today. Pop-up scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible on both Thursday and Friday but due to their scattered nature not everyone will see this rain each and every day. That will change over the weekend as widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout both Saturday and Sunday. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and lightning, but the main concern focuses more on isolated flooding in saturated or poor drainage areas south of I-20 which could see 2.50-3.50 inches of rainfall over the weekend. Spotty showers will be possible on Monday before skies trend mostly dry on Tuesday thankfully, which will give any standing flood water time to recede.