Agriculturists in East Texas encouraged to inquire about 1st time COVID-19 SBA agriculture disaster loans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Agriculturists who have been struggling due to the threat of COVID-19 have a new option designed to provide assistance in this time of need.
For more than 30 years, Small Business Administration has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses. COVID 19 changed that.
Thursday is sale day at the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange. The ranchers who bring their livestock to auction are facing unprecedented times. The food supply chain is affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Angelina County Extension Agent Cary Sims explains the economic disaster for producers.
"When did this start, mid-March. Seed was already in the ground. Chickens are already being fed. Calves had calved out. Hogs are in the barn being fed. And that doesn't stop on a dime."
The Small Business Administration says for the first time the ag industry is eligible for SBA'S Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
The change places Larry Cain in new territory. As director of the Small Business Development Center at Angelina College, he's more accustomed to retail stores than stock trailers.
"These are loans of 3.75% fixed-rate loans with up to 30-years to repay,” explained Cain. He added, “You can get $1,000 per employee up to $10,000 just for applying whether you accept the loan or whether you require for the loan or not."
Agribusinesses must have 500 or fewer employees. That could be a problem says Sims.
"Over 95% of farms and ranches are family owned. And when your family owned you got mom and dad and maybe if they're younger they got kids helping out."
Not traditional employees.
"That's true,” said Cain, “but if they file a Schedule F on their tax return than it's actually a business. Much of the idle processing is just based on your personal credit score, believe it or not."
New loan applications are accepted on a limited basis which could be discouraging to some ranchers and growers who need relief now, rather than later. Calves grow up fast.
Information about the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be found at sba.gov or by calling Larry Cain at 936-633-5400.
