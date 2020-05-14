Agriculturists in East Texas struggling during COVID-19 find new relief option through SBA loans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Agriculturists who have been struggling due to the threat of COVID-19 have a new option designed to provide assistance in this time of need.
For more than 30 years, Small Business Administration has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses. COVID 19 changed that.
The low-interest, long-term loans are designed to keep agricultural businesses when food supply chains are hurt by the virus.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Larry Cain, director of the Small Business Development Center at Angelina College, about why agriculturists should consider the opportunity.
