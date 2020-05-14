Chambers Park mural re-installed after preservation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A historical mural has been put back up at Chambers Park in Lufkin after being down for a few months.
In December city council voted to have the Scout House at Chambers Park demolished because it was in poor condition.
“We had a lot of termite damage, a lot of water damage from leaks in the roof, the building itself was about to collapse on itself,” said Mike Flinn, director of Parks and Recreation. “So out of safety reasons, we decided we had to take the building down.”
One of their concerns was preserving the mural on the outside of the house.
“We knew it had a lot of historical significance, a lot of sentimental significance to a lot of people in the community,” Flinn said. “So we knew we had to preserve that.”
Flinn said Parks and Recreation staff took about two weeks to preserve the mural.
“They very carefully removed each piece, we stored it, took it out of the weather and everything. Made sure it was stored safely,” Flinn said. “And then we built the frame, the roof over it, and replaced each piece by piece, and then kind of sealed it all up.”
The mural highlights different spots and people around Lufkin.
“One thing that a lot of people don’t realize is this park used to have monkeys and the monkeys are actually on the mural,” Flinn said. “Mr. Chambers, he was the president of the Foundry here, so he’s represented on the mural.”
Flinn invites people to stop by the park and take a closer look at the significance the mural has.
“Because when you drive by you don’t really see a lot of the historical significance and everything and all the little things” Flinn said. “Like I said, that the artist Ann Reyes has put in to show the history of this park and a lot of the history of Lufkin too.”
The mural is at the corner of Pershing Ave. and Feagin Dr., located on the west side of the park.
