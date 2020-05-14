First Alert: Scattered downpours to become more numerous by this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An active sea breeze has led to a few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop across the Piney Woods this afternoon.
Any ongoing precipitation will fade quickly once the sun sets below the western horizon shortly after eight o’clock this evening.
This will give way to a mostly cloudy and humid night with overnight lows hovering around the 70-degree mark.
Rain chances will remain at 40% on Friday as the sea breeze front combines with daytime heating to help generate those scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Outside of the rain, it will be warm and humid as highs on Friday will be in the middle 80’s, sans some rain-cooled areas.
Rain chances will then ratchet up significantly this weekend to 90% on Saturday as a slow-moving low-pressure system develops and meanders over the state. That should keep lots of clouds and wet weather in the forecast as we flip the script from previous weekends.
With a weak frontal system moving in on the backside of this system on Sunday, the rain chances will be tapering down to 60% and will be a bit lower than what it appeared we would see just a few days ago.
It should be noted that some of the rainfall this weekend could be locally heavy in a few spots, as we are forecasting two-to-four inches on average. Isolated, higher amounts will certainly be possible, with the majority of those rainfall accumulations taking place on Saturday.
Once this meandering low-pressure system moves out by early next week, high pressure will build in behind its departure, leading to more sunshine and drier weather returning for a few days next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.