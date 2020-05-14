Local firearms academy navigates Covid-19 precautions in order to resume business

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As businesses continue to navigate COVID-19, changes in safety protocol are necessary. In Lufkin, a shooting range academy is being greatly affected.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, training at Shoot Perfect Firearms Academy has changed tremendously.
“When the pandemic hit, the license to carry classes… Man, it hit them badly. We weren't allowed to set up any classes because our classroom is set up to where we can't be within six feet of separation,” Owner, Luke Tarbutton said.
Tarbutton says business has slowed down lately and that they have been conducting private lessons only. Public classes are not scheduled to open until June 1st, which will consist of 10 people in total.
“When classes start back, we are going to offer masks in the classroom. We're not going to require that you wear them, but we are going to offer them. We are going to have hand sanitizer and everything like that,” Tarbutton explained. “Instead of having tables out for people to gather around, we are going to have individual chairs, so there's not a main surface area that everyone is touching."
Billy Donaldson is a regular customer who trains at Shoot Perfect and when asked about private lessons, he says they are expensive at this time.
“It’s not always in my budget to do one-on-one. I can’t always afford to do the extra in these times. COVID has taken a lot away from everybody,” Donaldson expressed.
Tarbutton says private lessons have become difficult to instruct because they have to focus more on being cautious.
“I’m wearing a mask on the range whenever I’m getting up close. If I’m going to touch you, I’m going to wear latex gloves,” Tarbutton added.
He says the surface of firearms can be a breeding ground for viruses, which they are working to prevent.
“When you rent the firearm, what I’m going to end up doing is cleaning my firearm completely. I’ll take it all the way apart, break it down, Clorox wipe everything, oil everything, and then put it all back together. Just to make sure that it kills anything that may be on the firearm,” Tarbutton explained.
Although COVID-19 has affected the business financially, Tarbutton says they anticipate public classes starting back soon, they are going to move through it and that they will okay.
Tarbutton says business has experienced a drastic decrease. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they offered public classroom sessions which consisted of 15 to 20 people, every other weekend.
